Buddhist Monk Denounces Police at Funeral of Homagama Youth Who Died in Custody

A Buddhist monk speaking at the funeral of a young man from Homagama who died while in police custody has levelled serious allegations against the Sri Lanka Police, claiming officers routinely accept bribes in exchange for releasing detainees.

Monk Speaks Out at Funeral Rites

The clergyman, who was present at the final rites of the deceased youth, made the incendiary remarks publicly, accusing police of corruption at the most fundamental level. According to the monk, officers allegedly demand as little as a bottle of arrack and between Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 2,000 in cash as payment to free individuals held in their custody.

"A bottle of arrack and Rs. 1,000 or 2,000" — that, the monk alleged, is all it takes to secure a person's release from police detention in Sri Lanka today.

Death in Police Custody Sparks Outrage

The death of the Homagama youth while under police detention has drawn widespread public anger and renewed scrutiny over the treatment of individuals held at police stations across the country. The circumstances surrounding the young man's death have not yet been fully disclosed by authorities, but the incident has already ignited demands for accountability and transparency.

The monk's remarks at the funeral have amplified public concern, with many attending the ceremony visibly distressed both by the loss of the young man and by the allegations of systemic misconduct within the police force.

Broader Concerns Over Police Conduct

This incident has once again placed a spotlight on longstanding concerns regarding the conduct of law enforcement personnel in Sri Lanka, particularly in relation to the welfare and rights of those taken into custody. Civil society groups and legal advocates have repeatedly called for stronger oversight mechanisms and independent investigations into deaths occurring within police detention facilities.

The allegations made by the monk, delivered in a deeply emotional setting, are expected to intensify pressure on the relevant authorities to launch a prompt and independent inquiry into the youth's death and the broader culture of alleged bribery within the police service.

Police authorities have not yet issued an official response to the monk's remarks at the time of this report.

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