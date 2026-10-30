Pakistani Human Rights Lawyers Imaan Mazari and Husband Sentenced to Ten Years in Antiterrorism Court

A Pakistani antiterrorism court has handed down ten-year prison sentences to prominent human rights lawyer and activist Imaan Mazari and her husband, fellow lawyer Hadi Ali Chattha, in a case that has drawn sharp criticism from civil society groups and legal observers across the region.

Who Are Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chattha?

Imaan Mazari is one of Pakistan's most recognisable human rights advocates, widely known for her vocal criticism of state institutions and her outspoken defence of civil liberties. She is also the daughter of former Pakistani information minister Shireen Mazari. Her husband, Hadi Ali Chattha, is likewise a practising lawyer and activist who has stood alongside her in championing causes related to political freedoms and human rights in Pakistan.

A Verdict That Has Shocked Many

The sentencing by the antiterrorism court has alarmed legal professionals and rights defenders, who argue that antiterrorism legislation in Pakistan has increasingly been used as a tool to suppress dissent and silence critics of the government and military establishment. The couple's conviction has reignited debate over the independence of Pakistan's judiciary and the shrinking space for civil society voices in the country.

Human rights organisations have been quick to condemn the ruling, calling for the immediate release of both individuals and urging Pakistani authorities to review the application of antiterrorism laws in cases involving peaceful activists and legal professionals.

Broader Context

The case is the latest in a series of high-profile legal actions taken against critics and opposition figures in Pakistan, a trend that has attracted growing international attention. Rights groups have documented numerous instances in recent years where antiterrorism statutes have been invoked against journalists, lawyers, and political opponents rather than those engaged in acts of violence.

The sentencing of Mazari and Chattha comes at a particularly sensitive time for Pakistan, as the country continues to face scrutiny over its human rights record from international bodies and foreign governments.

As of the time of reporting, the couple's legal representatives were expected to file an appeal against the conviction, maintaining that their clients are innocent and that the charges against them are politically motivated.

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