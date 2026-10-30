Supreme Court Stands Firm: Death Sentences Upheld for Two Men Convicted of Murder Over Stolen Chicken

Sri Lanka's Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal lodged by two men who were convicted of murder, affirming the death sentences that had previously been handed down against them by a lower court.

A Deadly Dispute Over Stolen Poultry

The case, which has drawn significant public attention, centres on a fatal incident that arose from what began as a dispute over stolen chicken. The seemingly minor provocation escalated into a violent confrontation that ultimately claimed a human life, setting in motion a lengthy legal process that has now reached its conclusion at the country's highest court.

Supreme Court Dismisses Appeal

The two convicts had challenged their sentences before the Supreme Court, seeking to have the death penalty overturned. However, the bench dismissed the appeal, finding no sufficient grounds to interfere with the earlier verdict and sentencing handed down against the pair.

With the Supreme Court's ruling, the death sentences imposed on both men now stand, marking the end of their legal challenge through the judicial process.

Capital Punishment in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka retains the death penalty on its statute books, though the country has maintained a moratorium on executions for several decades. Cases such as this serve as a reminder that courts continue to impose capital sentences for the most serious criminal offences, even as the broader debate around the use of the death penalty remains ongoing both locally and internationally.

The outcome of this case underscores the judiciary's position that extreme acts of violence, regardless of the circumstances that trigger them, will be met with the full severity of the law.