Sri Lanka's Prisons Bursting at Seams With Nearly 40,000 Inmates Built for Just 11,000, Warns BASL Chief

Sri Lanka's prison system is facing a severe overcrowding crisis, with facilities housing nearly 40,000 inmates despite being designed to accommodate only 11,000, according to the President of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL).

A System Stretched Beyond Its Limits

The alarming figures, highlighted by the BASL President, paint a stark picture of a correctional system operating at more than three times its intended capacity. The sheer scale of overcrowding raises serious concerns about the welfare of inmates, the safety of prison staff, and the broader state of justice administration in the country.

With nearly 40,000 individuals confined in spaces built for roughly 11,000, prisoners are subjected to conditions that critics argue fall far short of acceptable humanitarian standards. Overcrowded prisons are widely associated with heightened risks of violence, the rapid spread of disease, and significant challenges in rehabilitation efforts.

A Long-Standing Issue Demanding Urgent Reform

Prison overcrowding is not a new phenomenon in Sri Lanka, but the scale at which it continues to persist underscores deep structural problems within the country's criminal justice system. Legal experts and human rights advocates have long called for meaningful reforms, including speedier resolution of cases clogging the courts and greater use of non-custodial sentencing options for minor offences.

A significant proportion of those held in Sri Lankan prisons are remand prisoners — individuals who have not yet been convicted of any crime but remain detained while awaiting trial. This backlog in the judicial process is widely considered one of the primary drivers of the overcrowding problem.

Calls for Action

The BASL President's remarks serve as a renewed call to action for policymakers, the judiciary, and law enforcement authorities to treat prison reform as a matter of urgent national priority. Among the measures frequently recommended by legal professionals are:

Expediting court proceedings to reduce the remand prison population

Introducing alternative sentencing mechanisms for non-violent offenders

Expanding prison infrastructure in line with the country's actual needs

Strengthening rehabilitation and reintegration programmes for inmates

The overcrowding of Sri Lanka's prisons reflects systemic failures that go beyond the walls of detention facilities — it is a challenge that demands a comprehensive response from across the justice sector.

As Sri Lanka continues its broader efforts toward economic and social recovery, advocates insist that prison reform must not be left on the sidelines. The dignity and rights of those within the prison system, as well as the safety of the society they will eventually return to, depend on decisive and sustained action.