Hazardous Air Quality Grips Multiple Regions Across Sri Lanka, Raising Public Health Concerns

Air pollution levels have deteriorated to unhealthy levels across several parts of Sri Lanka, prompting growing concern among health authorities and environmental experts about the potential impact on public wellbeing.

Widespread Pollution Recorded

Monitoring data has confirmed that air quality indices in a number of regions across the island have climbed into ranges considered harmful to human health. Residents in affected areas are being urged to take precautions, particularly those who are vulnerable to respiratory conditions.

Poor air quality at such levels can pose serious risks not only to the elderly and young children, but also to individuals living with asthma, heart disease, and other chronic illnesses. Even healthy individuals exposed to sustained periods of polluted air may begin to experience symptoms such as irritation of the eyes, throat, and lungs.

Who Is Most at Risk?

Young children and infants

Elderly individuals

People with pre-existing respiratory or cardiovascular conditions

Outdoor workers with prolonged exposure

Precautions Advised for the Public

Health professionals recommend that residents in the worst-affected areas limit their time outdoors, keep windows and doors closed where possible, and wear appropriate masks when venturing outside. Those with underlying health conditions are strongly advised to consult a medical professional if they experience any unusual symptoms.

Protecting yourself during periods of elevated air pollution begins with staying informed and reducing unnecessary outdoor exposure, particularly during peak pollution hours.

A Growing Environmental Challenge

Sri Lanka has faced increasing pressure in recent years to address environmental degradation, including vehicle emissions, industrial activity, and the burning of waste — all of which are known contributors to declining air quality. Experts warn that without meaningful intervention, episodes of unhealthy air quality could become more frequent and severe.

Authorities are encouraged to accelerate efforts to monitor pollution levels consistently across the country and to communicate timely public health advisories so that communities can respond effectively to emerging environmental threats.