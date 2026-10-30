Aswesuma Benefits Not Being Cut, Minister Asserts Amid Media Reports

Minister of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment Upali Pannilage has firmly rejected reports circulating in local media suggesting that Aswesuma welfare benefits are set to be withdrawn from approximately 1.4 million recipients.

The minister stepped forward to address growing public concern following media coverage that claimed a large-scale reduction in the social welfare programme was imminent, describing such reports as misleading and inaccurate.

Minister Moves to Reassure Beneficiaries

Pannilage made clear that no decision has been taken to cut benefits for the large number of individuals and families currently enrolled under the Aswesuma programme, which serves as one of Sri Lanka's primary social safety nets for low-income households.

The minister urged both beneficiaries and the general public not to be alarmed by the reports, emphasising that the government remains committed to supporting vulnerable communities across the country.

Aswesuma's Role in Sri Lanka's Welfare Framework

The Aswesuma programme was introduced as a reformed social assistance scheme to replace the previous Samurdhi system, aiming to more accurately identify and support those most in need. Since its rollout, the initiative has become a critical lifeline for millions of Sri Lankan families struggling with the economic pressures that have gripped the country in recent years.

Any suggestion of large-scale benefit reductions has the potential to cause significant anxiety among recipient households, many of whom depend on the allowances to meet basic daily needs including food, healthcare and education costs.

Call for Responsible Reporting

While the minister did not elaborate on what specific changes, if any, may be under review within the programme, his denial was unequivocal regarding the reported figure of 1.4 million people losing their entitlements.

Officials are expected to provide further clarification in the coming days as public interest in the matter remains high. Sri Lankans enrolled under Aswesuma have been advised to rely on official government communications rather than unverified media claims when seeking information about their benefits.