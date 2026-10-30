Weerasekara Threatens Rs. 100 Million Lawsuit Against Kingsbury Hotel Over Alleged CCTV Footage Leak

Former Public Security Minister Rear Admiral Dr. Sarath Weerasekara has taken legal aim at one of Colombo's most prominent five-star establishments, issuing a formal letter of demand to The Kingsbury Hotel threatening a Rs. 100 million lawsuit over the alleged unauthorised leaking of closed-circuit television footage.

Legal Demand Issued

The retired naval officer and former minister has directed the letter of demand at the management of The Kingsbury Hotel, signalling his intent to pursue significant financial damages if the matter is not resolved to his satisfaction. The demand centres on allegations that CCTV footage from within the hotel's premises was leaked without authorisation, an act Weerasekara considers a serious violation of his privacy and dignity.

Background to the Dispute

Weerasekara, who served as Public Security Minister under former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, has been a prominent and outspoken political figure in Sri Lanka. The alleged leaking of surveillance footage is said to have caused considerable reputational harm, prompting him to seek legal redress through his attorneys.

The Kingsbury Hotel, situated in the heart of Colombo's Fort district, is one of the island's most recognised luxury hotels, frequented by politicians, business leaders, and foreign dignitaries alike.

Significance of the Claim

The Rs. 100 million demand underscores the gravity with which Weerasekara views the alleged breach. Legal observers note that claims involving the unauthorised disclosure of surveillance footage raise important questions about the responsibilities of hospitality establishments in safeguarding the privacy of their guests.

The letter of demand was formally issued to The Kingsbury Hotel management.

Weerasekara is claiming damages amounting to Rs. 100 million.

The dispute centres on the alleged leaking of CCTV footage recorded on hotel premises.

It remains to be seen whether the hotel management will respond to the demand or whether the matter will proceed to formal litigation. Neither The Kingsbury Hotel nor its representatives had issued a public statement at the time of this report.

Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow this developing story as further details emerge.

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