Bribery Commission Seeks to Freeze Luxury Property of 'Harak Kata' Suspect Charith Abeysinghe

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has notified the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court that it intends to take legal steps to freeze a luxury house belonging to Charith Abeysinghe, the individual widely known by the alias "Harak Kata," as part of an ongoing bribery investigation.

Commission Moves to Secure Key Asset

CIABOC officials informed the court of their intention to seek a freezing order on the high-value residential property linked to Abeysinghe, a move that signals a significant escalation in the corruption case against him. Freezing orders of this nature are typically sought by investigators to prevent suspects from disposing of assets that may have been acquired through illicit means before a final court determination is reached.

The development marks a notable step in what has become one of the more closely watched bribery proceedings before the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court in recent times.

Background on the Case

Charith Abeysinghe, better known to the public by his colourful street alias "Harak Kata," has been at the centre of a CIABOC investigation into allegations of bribery and corruption. The commission has been actively pursuing the case through the courts, and the latest move to target his property underscores the seriousness with which authorities are treating the matter.

Asset freezing is a key legal instrument available to CIABOC under Sri Lankan anti-corruption law, allowing the commission to preserve the value of disputed property while court proceedings continue.

Legal Process Ahead

With the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court now apprised of CIABOC's intentions, the formal application for the freezing order is expected to be filed in the coming days. The court will then determine whether sufficient grounds exist to grant the order, potentially preventing Abeysinghe from transferring, selling, or otherwise dealing with the property in question.

The case continues to be monitored closely by anti-corruption watchdogs and the general public, as Sri Lanka's authorities face growing pressure to demonstrate meaningful accountability in high-profile corruption matters.