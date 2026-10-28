Teenage Girl Dies After Plunging From Three-Storey Building in Grandpass

A 15-year-old girl has tragically lost her life after falling from the upper floor of a three-storey house in the Grandpass area of Colombo, authorities have confirmed.

The fatal incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, with residents and officials expressing deep concern over the circumstances surrounding the young girl's death.

Incident Details

The teenager reportedly fell from the upper level of the three-storey residential building, sustaining critical injuries as a result of the impact. Despite efforts to provide medical assistance, the girl succumbed to her injuries.

Grandpass, a densely populated urban neighbourhood situated in the heart of Colombo, is home to many multi-storey residential structures, and the incident has raised questions around safety within such dwellings.

Investigations Underway

Police have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the exact circumstances that led to the fall. Authorities are working to establish whether the death was accidental or whether other factors may have been involved.

The body of the deceased has been transferred to a hospital mortuary, and a post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted to assist investigators in piecing together the events that unfolded.

The loss of a young life under such tragic circumstances has drawn an outpouring of grief from the Grandpass community, with many calling for greater awareness around child safety in residential settings.