Rajapaksa Dynasty Faces Legal Reckoning as Sri Lanka Intensifies Anti-Corruption Campaign

Powerful political family under scrutiny amid sweeping accountability push

Sri Lanka's intensifying anti-corruption drive has placed the once-dominant Rajapaksa political dynasty firmly in the crosshairs of the law, marking a significant moment in the island nation's efforts to hold its most powerful figures accountable for alleged financial misconduct and abuse of power.

A Family That Ruled — Now Under Investigation

The Rajapaksa family, which exercised near-total control over Sri Lankan politics and governance for the better part of two decades, is now facing mounting legal pressure as authorities pursue corruption-related cases against several of its prominent members. The family's political grip, which once extended across the presidency, prime ministership, and multiple cabinet portfolios simultaneously, has weakened considerably since the popular uprising of 2022 that forced former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country.

That uprising, fuelled by an unprecedented economic collapse that left millions of Sri Lankans struggling to afford fuel, medicine, and essential food items, effectively shattered the family's public standing and opened the door for legal proceedings that critics say were long overdue.

Anti-Corruption Efforts Gain Momentum

Sri Lanka's current administration has signalled a clear commitment to rooting out entrenched corruption, positioning accountability as a central pillar of the country's recovery and reform agenda. Investigators and prosecutors are reported to be examining a range of financial dealings linked to the Rajapaksa era, including allegations of misuse of state funds, questionable infrastructure contracts, and broader governance failures that are believed to have contributed to the country's catastrophic economic crisis.

The legal proceedings represent a dramatic reversal of fortune for a family that, at the height of its power, was widely considered untouchable within Sri Lanka's political landscape.

Broader Significance for Sri Lanka

Political analysts view the ongoing cases as a crucial test for Sri Lanka's democratic institutions and the rule of law. For ordinary citizens who endured long queues for cooking gas, darkened homes during hours-long power cuts, and empty pharmacy shelves, seeing the powerful brought before the law carries deep symbolic weight.

Sri Lanka's economy collapsed in 2022, triggering the country's worst financial crisis since independence.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned and fled the country following mass protests at his official residence.

The Rajapaksa family, at its peak, held multiple top government positions simultaneously.

Current authorities have framed anti-corruption efforts as essential to restoring public trust and securing international financial support.

The pursuit of accountability against figures of this magnitude sends a powerful message — that in a recovering Sri Lanka, political status will no longer serve as a shield against the law.

What Comes Next

Legal proceedings of this scale and political sensitivity are rarely straightforward in any country, and Sri Lanka is no exception. Observers caution that the true measure of this anti-corruption drive will lie not in the filing of cases but in their ultimate outcomes. Whether the courts deliver meaningful judgments, and whether those judgments are enforced regardless of political pressure, will determine the lasting legacy of this accountability moment.

For a nation still working its way back from economic ruin, justice and good governance are not abstract ideals — they are seen as preconditions for a more stable and prosperous future.