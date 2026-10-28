Landmark RTI Commission Ruling Brings Private Telecom Operators Under Transparency Law

Commission Issues Groundbreaking Decision on Information Access

Sri Lanka's Right to Information (RTI) Commission has delivered a landmark ruling, determining that private telecommunications operators are subject to the provisions of the RTI Act. The decision marks a significant expansion in the scope of the country's transparency legislation and could have far-reaching consequences for how telecom companies handle public information requests.

What the Ruling Means

The ruling establishes that private sector telecom operators — companies that have long operated beyond the reach of formal information disclosure requirements — can now be compelled to respond to RTI applications under the law. This effectively broadens the definition of entities accountable to the public under Sri Lanka's Right to Information framework.

The RTI Act, enacted in 2016, was widely hailed as a progressive piece of legislation aimed at promoting transparency and accountability in both public institutions and certain private bodies performing public functions. However, the application of the Act to purely private commercial entities has remained a contested area until now.

Significance for Citizens and Civil Society

For ordinary Sri Lankans, the ruling opens a new avenue to seek information from telecom service providers — companies whose services touch virtually every aspect of daily life. Consumer rights advocates and civil society organisations are expected to welcome the decision as a positive step toward greater corporate accountability.

Citizens may now submit formal RTI requests to private telecom companies.

Telecom operators will be required to respond within the legally stipulated timeframes.

Failure to comply could expose companies to action before the RTI Commission.

Broader Implications for the Private Sector

The decision is likely to set a precedent that could affect other private sector industries performing services of a public nature. Legal experts and RTI practitioners are expected to closely examine the ruling's reasoning, as it may shape how the Commission interprets the Act's applicability to private entities going forward.

The RTI Commission's ruling signals that transparency obligations in Sri Lanka are not confined to government institutions alone, but extend to private bodies whose operations significantly impact the public interest.

The telecommunications sector in Sri Lanka is served by several major private operators providing mobile, broadband, and fixed-line services to millions of subscribers across the island. How these companies respond to and comply with this ruling will be closely watched by regulators, consumers, and the legal community alike.