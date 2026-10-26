Police Seize Over 22 Kilos of Heroin and Crystal Meth in Twin Drug Raids

Sri Lanka's Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) has dealt a significant blow to the country's illicit drug trade, seizing more than 22 kilograms of dangerous narcotics in two separate operations carried out in Katana-Giriulla and Thalangama.

Major Haul Across Two Locations

The raids netted over 21 kilograms of heroin alongside more than one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as 'ICE' — a potent and highly addictive stimulant that has become an increasingly serious concern among Sri Lankan law enforcement authorities.

In the first operation, PNB officers apprehended a suspect in possession of 21.7 kilograms of heroin during a targeted raid in the Katana-Giriulla area. The second raid, conducted in Thalangama, resulted in the recovery of the crystal methamphetamine consignment.

A Significant Strike Against Drug Networks

The combined seizure represents one of the more substantial single-period drug busts recorded by the PNB in recent times, underscoring the bureau's intensified efforts to dismantle supply networks operating across the island.

Authorities have taken at least one suspect into custody in connection with the operations, and investigations are ongoing to determine the broader network behind the consignments.

The street value of the seized narcotics is believed to run into hundreds of millions of rupees, highlighting the scale of the drug trade that law enforcement continues to battle across Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka has in recent years seen a troubling rise in the trafficking and abuse of both heroin and crystal methamphetamine, prompting authorities to step up surveillance and interdiction efforts nationwide.

Further details regarding the suspects and the origin of the seized drugs are expected to be released as the investigation progresses.