Former SLC Chief Shammi Silva Faces Scrutiny Over Alleged Preferential Funding to His Own Cricket Club
Former Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) chairman Shammi Silva is facing mounting scrutiny over allegations that he used his influence to secure millions of rupees in SLC funding for the Colombo Cricket Club (CCC), an institution where he continues to serve as president.
Allegations of Preferential Treatment
While Sri Lanka Cricket has extended financial assistance to a number of clubs across the island, stakeholders within the cricketing community are raising serious concerns that the level of generosity directed towards CCC has been disproportionate — and potentially driven by Silva's dual role as both a former apex cricket administrator and the sitting president of the beneficiary club.
Critics argue that the apparent conflict of interest raises fundamental questions about governance and transparency within Sri Lanka Cricket, an organisation that has long been scrutinised over its internal management practices.
A Pattern of Concern
Several cricketing stakeholders have pointed out that the scale of funds reportedly channelled towards CCC stands in stark contrast to what other clubs received, prompting calls for a formal review of how SLC disburses financial support to affiliated clubs.
- Shammi Silva previously served as chairman of Sri Lanka Cricket
- He currently holds the presidency of the Colombo Cricket Club
- Multiple clubs received SLC financial assistance, but the amounts reportedly differed significantly
- Stakeholders are demanding greater transparency in SLC's funding allocation process
Governance Under the Spotlight
Concerns have been raised by multiple parties within Sri Lankan cricket that the allocation of funds was not conducted on a fair and equitable basis, with CCC appearing to benefit far beyond what other clubs received.
The allegations come at a sensitive time for Sri Lanka Cricket, which has faced repeated calls for administrative reform and greater accountability in its financial dealings. If the claims are substantiated, they could further erode public confidence in the governing body's ability to manage the sport's resources impartially.
As of now, neither Shammi Silva nor Sri Lanka Cricket has issued an official public response to the allegations. Calls for an independent inquiry into the funding decisions are expected to grow louder as more details emerge in the days ahead.
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wait so he was president of SLC AND CCC at same time? how is that even allowed
someone should audit all the funds properly, not just this case
same old story, ppl in power always helping their own club
exactly, nothing new in sri lankan cricket politics