Massive 561kg Ice and Heroin Cache Seized in Southern Sri Lanka, Linked to Georgia-Based Drug Lord 'Dehi Bale

Sri Lanka Police have made one of the country's most significant drug busts in recent memory, seizing more than 561 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as 'ICE', and heroin during a special operation carried out along the southern coastal belt on Saturday morning.

High-Value Haul Linked to Fugitive Trafficker

Authorities say the massive consignment is believed to belong to Patabendige Sehan Sathsara, a large-scale drug trafficker widely known by his alias 'Dehi Bale', who is currently understood to be operating from Georgia. The seizure represents a major blow to an international narcotics network allegedly managed from overseas.

The operation was conducted in the early hours of Saturday, 24th, with law enforcement targeting the southern coastal region — an area that has increasingly drawn attention as a transit point for drug shipments entering the island.

One of Sri Lanka's Largest Seizures

The combined weight of the seized narcotics exceeds 561 kilograms, placing this haul among the largest ever recorded in Sri Lanka. Both ICE and heroin carry severe penalties under Sri Lankan law, and the street value of such a consignment would run into hundreds of millions of rupees.

Substance seized: Crystal methamphetamine (ICE) and heroin

Total weight: Over 561 kilograms

Location: Southern coastal belt of Sri Lanka

Date of operation: Saturday, 24th

Alleged owner: Patabendige Sehan Sathsara, alias 'Dehi Bale'

International Dimension Raises Concern

The alleged connection to a Georgia-based suspect highlights the increasingly transnational nature of Sri Lanka's drug trafficking problem. Investigators are believed to be pursuing leads related to the supply chain and local distribution networks associated with the haul.

Police have not yet confirmed the number of arrests made in connection with the operation, and investigations remain ongoing. Senior officers are expected to brief the media with further details in the coming days.

The seizure underscores the determination of Sri Lankan law enforcement to dismantle drug networks, even those operating under the direction of individuals sheltering abroad.

Authorities have urged the public to report any suspicious activity related to drug trafficking through official channels, as efforts to cut off supply routes to the island continue to intensify.

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