Twelve Injured as Luxury Bus Overturns Near Mee Oya in Puttalam

Twelve people sustained injuries after a luxury bus lost control and overturned near the Mee Oya area in Puttalam, authorities confirmed.

The vehicle veered off the road under what is believed to have been adverse weather conditions, sending the bus toppling and leaving passengers injured in the incident.

Passengers Caught in Sudden Accident

Emergency services responded to the scene following the crash, attending to those hurt in the overturning. The injured were transported for medical treatment, though the severity of individual injuries was not immediately detailed.

Bad weather has been cited as a contributing factor in the accident, with difficult driving conditions believed to have played a role in the driver losing control of the vehicle.

Puttalam Roads Under Scrutiny

The incident has once again drawn attention to road safety concerns in Sri Lanka, particularly during periods of inclement weather when the risk of accidents involving passenger vehicles rises significantly.

Authorities are expected to carry out further investigations into the exact circumstances that led to the crash near the Mee Oya stretch in Puttalam.

Passengers and their families are urged to stay informed through official channels as more details emerge from the ongoing inquiry.