State Funds Used to Pay £24,536 for Yoshitha Rajapaksa's UK Naval Training, Court Hears

The Sri Lankan government spent £24,536 in public funds to finance the United Kingdom naval training of Yoshitha Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, a court has been told.

The revelation emerged during court proceedings involving the former Navy Lieutenant, adding fresh scrutiny to the use of state resources for members of the politically influential Rajapaksa family during their time in power.

Public Money Used for Training Abroad

The court was informed that the substantial sum — equivalent to several million Sri Lankan rupees — was drawn from government coffers to fund Yoshitha Rajapaksa's naval training programme in the United Kingdom, during his tenure as an officer in the Sri Lanka Navy.

The disclosure has drawn public attention at a time when Sri Lanka continues to grapple with economic hardship and widespread scrutiny over the alleged misuse of state funds by those connected to the former administration.

Background

Yoshitha Rajapaksa previously served as a Lieutenant in the Sri Lanka Navy. As the son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, he has remained a prominent figure in public life and has faced legal proceedings in connection with financial irregularities alleged to have occurred during the family's years in governance.

The case reflects broader accountability efforts by Sri Lankan authorities to investigate how state resources were utilised during previous administrations, particularly with regard to individuals who held positions of privilege due to political connections.

Further details are expected to emerge as the court proceedings continue.

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