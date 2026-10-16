SriLankan Airlines Clinches Top Regional Honour at South Asian Travel Awards 2026

SriLankan Airlines has once again cemented its standing as one of the region's most respected carriers, claiming the coveted Visitors' Choice Award for Leading International Airline at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2026.

A Testament to Regional Excellence

The South Asian Travel Awards, widely regarded as one of the most prestigious recognition platforms in the regional travel and tourism industry, presented the national carrier with this honour, underscoring the airline's enduring appeal among travellers across South Asia.

The Visitors' Choice category carries particular significance, as winners are determined by public votes rather than industry panels alone — making the recognition a direct reflection of passenger satisfaction and brand loyalty.

Continued Recognition on the Regional Stage

This latest accolade adds to SriLankan Airlines' growing list of regional honours, reinforcing its reputation as a leading international carrier operating out of South Asia. The award signals that the airline continues to resonate strongly with travellers who navigate the region's busy air corridors.

For Sri Lanka's flagship carrier, the distinction arrives at a time when the aviation industry across the region remains highly competitive, with airlines vying for passenger trust through improved service standards, connectivity, and overall travel experience.

What the Award Means for Sri Lanka

Beyond the airline itself, the recognition carries broader implications for Sri Lanka's tourism and connectivity ambitions. As the country works to position itself as a premier destination for international visitors, having its national carrier acknowledged as the leading international airline in the region serves as a powerful endorsement on the global stage.

The SATA awards are determined in part through visitor voting, lending the Visitors' Choice Award a grassroots credibility that resonates with both industry stakeholders and the travelling public.

SriLankan Airlines operates an extensive international network connecting Colombo's Bandaranaike International Airport to destinations across Asia, Europe, and beyond, continuing to serve as a vital link between Sri Lanka and the rest of the world.