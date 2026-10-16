Monks Hold Vigil at Viharamahadevi Park in Bid for Gnanasara Thera's Release

A determined group of Buddhist monks and their supporters have continued their protest at Colombo's Viharamahadevi Park, refusing to disperse despite heavy rainfall, as they press authorities for the release of the controversial Buddhist monk Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thera.

Pirith Chanting Continues Through Adverse Weather

Members of the Maha Sangha, joined by a number of civilian supporters, remained steadfast at the popular public park, engaging in the chanting of pirith — sacred Buddhist prayers — as a form of peaceful protest. The gathering showed no signs of breaking up even as rain swept across the area, with participants sheltering where possible while maintaining their vigil.

Demand for Release of Gnanasara Thera

The protest centres on calls for the release of Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thera, the outspoken leader of the Bodu Bala Sena organisation. The monks and their supporters have made clear that they intend to sustain their presence at the park until their demands are addressed by the relevant authorities.

Viharamahadevi Park, one of Colombo's most prominent public spaces, has served as the backdrop for numerous demonstrations over the years, and the current gathering has once again drawn public attention to the ongoing situation surrounding the imprisoned monk.

No immediate response from government officials regarding the protesters' demands had been reported at the time of this report.

Related Video