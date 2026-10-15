Police Step In as Demonstrators Attempt to Set Up Shelter Outside Presidential Secretariat

Police intervened on Tuesday after protesters erecting a makeshift hut along Galle Road near the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, as a demonstration demanding the release of Venerable Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thera continued into another day.

Protest Continues Near Presidential Secretariat

The demonstration, which has been ongoing outside the country's seat of executive power in central Colombo, intensified when supporters of the prominent Buddhist monk attempted to establish a more permanent physical presence at the protest site by constructing a temporary shelter along the busy Galle Road corridor.

Officers from the Sri Lanka Police moved swiftly to intervene, preventing the hut from being fully erected as authorities sought to manage the situation and maintain order along one of Colombo's most heavily trafficked arterial roads.

Calls for the Monk's Release

Demonstrators gathered at the site have been pressing authorities for the release of Gnanasara Thera, the outspoken Buddhist monk who has been a polarising figure in Sri Lankan public life in recent years. Supporters argue that his continued detention is unjust and have vowed to maintain their presence outside the Presidential Secretariat until their demands are addressed.

The protest reflects the deep sentiments held by a section of the public regarding the monk's legal situation, with demonstrators showing no immediate signs of dispersing despite the police intervention.

Security Presence Strengthened

Following the attempt to erect the temporary structure, a heightened security presence was observed in the surrounding area. Authorities are understood to be monitoring the situation closely to prevent any escalation or disruption to traffic and daily activity along Galle Road, which serves as a critical route connecting Colombo to the southern parts of the island.

No arrests were immediately reported in connection with Tuesday's incident. Police are expected to continue engaging with protest organisers as the demonstration persists.

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