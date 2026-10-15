Met Department Issues Red Alert Warning of Severe Lightning and Strong Winds Across Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology has issued a severe lightning advisory covering several parts of the island, with red alerts now in effect as dangerous weather conditions are expected to affect multiple regions.
Red Alert Status Issued
The meteorological authorities have elevated their warnings to red alert level in response to the anticipated severity of the lightning activity and strong wind conditions. Red alerts represent the highest level of weather warning issued by the department, urging the public to take immediate precautions.
Regions at Risk
Several provinces and districts across Sri Lanka are expected to experience the brunt of the severe weather. Residents in the affected areas are strongly advised to remain indoors where possible and to avoid open spaces, tall trees, and elevated terrain during periods of heavy lightning activity.
Safety Precautions Urged
Authorities are calling on members of the public to take the following precautions during the severe weather period:
- Stay indoors and away from windows during lightning storms
- Avoid sheltering under trees or near metal structures
- Keep away from rivers, lakes, and other bodies of water
- Unplug electrical appliances to prevent damage from lightning strikes
- Fishermen and those at sea are advised to return to shore immediately
The Department of Meteorology has urged all residents in affected areas to monitor official weather updates closely and respond promptly to any further advisories issued.
Ongoing Monitoring
The Department of Meteorology continues to monitor evolving weather patterns and has indicated that further updates will be issued as conditions develop. Sri Lankans are encouraged to stay informed through official government channels and to prioritise their safety during this period of adverse weather.
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dont go out in open areas today, lightning is no joke
whole week been like this, when will it stop men
no chance, rainy season just started da