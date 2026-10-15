Met Department Issues Red Alert Warning of Severe Lightning and Strong Winds Across Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology has issued a severe lightning advisory covering several parts of the island, with red alerts now in effect as dangerous weather conditions are expected to affect multiple regions.

Red Alert Status Issued

The meteorological authorities have elevated their warnings to red alert level in response to the anticipated severity of the lightning activity and strong wind conditions. Red alerts represent the highest level of weather warning issued by the department, urging the public to take immediate precautions.

Regions at Risk

Several provinces and districts across Sri Lanka are expected to experience the brunt of the severe weather. Residents in the affected areas are strongly advised to remain indoors where possible and to avoid open spaces, tall trees, and elevated terrain during periods of heavy lightning activity.

Safety Precautions Urged

Authorities are calling on members of the public to take the following precautions during the severe weather period:

Stay indoors and away from windows during lightning storms

Avoid sheltering under trees or near metal structures

Keep away from rivers, lakes, and other bodies of water

Unplug electrical appliances to prevent damage from lightning strikes

Fishermen and those at sea are advised to return to shore immediately

The Department of Meteorology has urged all residents in affected areas to monitor official weather updates closely and respond promptly to any further advisories issued.

Ongoing Monitoring

The Department of Meteorology continues to monitor evolving weather patterns and has indicated that further updates will be issued as conditions develop. Sri Lankans are encouraged to stay informed through official government channels and to prioritise their safety during this period of adverse weather.

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