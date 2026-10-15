Ella Restaurant Hit With Rs. 260,000 Fine Over Overpriced Water and Expired Sodas

A restaurant in the popular tourist town of Ella has been handed a hefty fine of Rs. 260,000 by the Bandarawela Magistrate's Court after being found guilty of overcharging customers for bottled water and displaying expired soft drinks for sale.

Court Penalises Eatery Following Consumer Affairs Investigation

The ruling was handed down by the Bandarawela Magistrate's Court following a complaint lodged by the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA), which had inspected the establishment and uncovered violations of consumer protection regulations.

Inspectors found that the eatery had been selling bottled water at prices exceeding the maximum retail price permitted under the law — a practice that disproportionately affects tourists and travellers passing through the scenic hill country destination. Additionally, expired carbonated beverages were discovered on display and available for purchase, raising serious concerns about food safety standards at the premises.

A Warning to Traders Across the Island

The case serves as a stark reminder to food and beverage traders across Sri Lanka that consumer protection laws are actively enforced, particularly in tourist-heavy areas where overpricing and substandard practices are more commonly reported.

Ella, nestled in the Badulla District, is one of Sri Lanka's most visited destinations, attracting both local and international tourists throughout the year. Authorities have previously flagged concerns about unscrupulous pricing practices targeting visitors unfamiliar with local market rates.

The Consumer Affairs Authority has the mandate to investigate complaints related to unfair trade practices and to prosecute offenders through the courts. Penalties of this magnitude are intended to serve as a deterrent to businesses that attempt to exploit consumers.

Public Urged to Report Violations

Consumer rights advocates are encouraging members of the public to report instances of overpricing or the sale of expired goods to the relevant authorities without hesitation. The CAA operates complaint hotlines and regional offices to facilitate such reports.

With Sri Lanka's tourism sector on a recovery path, officials stress that maintaining fair pricing standards and food safety compliance is essential to protecting the country's reputation as a world-class travel destination.