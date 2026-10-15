Central Expressway to Extend Towards Galewela Before Year's End, Says Deputy Minister

Construction work on the Kurunegala-Galewela stretch of the Central Expressway is expected to get underway before the close of 2026, according to a Deputy Minister, marking a significant milestone in Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to expand its national highway network into the island's interior.

A Long-Awaited Extension

The Central Expressway, designed to connect Colombo with the central regions of the country, has been developed in phases over the years. The planned extension to Galewela represents one of the most anticipated upcoming sections of the project, which will improve connectivity between the Western Province and Sri Lanka's North Central and Central provinces.

The Kurunegala-Galewela corridor is considered strategically important, as it passes through areas that have historically lacked high-speed road infrastructure, limiting economic activity and increasing travel times for residents and goods transporters alike.

Significance for Regional Development

Once completed, the new section is expected to deliver several key benefits to the regions it serves, including:

Reduced travel times between major towns in the North Western and Central provinces

Improved access to markets for agricultural communities along the route

A boost to tourism activity in the Galewela and surrounding areas

Reduced congestion on existing national roads passing through these regions

Progress on the Broader Central Expressway Project

The Central Expressway project has progressed steadily, with earlier sections already operational and providing Sri Lankan commuters with faster, safer travel options compared to conventional roads. The extension towards Galewela is seen as a natural and necessary continuation of that effort.

Construction of the Kurunegala-Galewela section of the Central Expressway is expected to begin before the end of 2026, the Deputy Minister confirmed.

Authorities have indicated that preparatory groundwork and planning processes are being advanced to ensure construction can commence within the stated timeframe. Sri Lankans travelling between Colombo and the Central Province are expected to benefit substantially once the full route is operational.

The government has repeatedly emphasised that expanding expressway coverage remains a national development priority, with the Central Expressway extension representing one of the more visible commitments to that agenda in the coming year.

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