Sri Lanka Seeks Indian Funding for Rs. 7.7 Billion Anuradhapura Sacred City Revamp

A comprehensive development blueprint for one of Sri Lanka's most revered heritage sites is seeking international financial backing, with a draft proposal for the Anuradhapura Sacred City Development Plan — estimated at Rs. 7.7 billion — having been formally submitted to India for financial assistance.

A Historic City Set for Transformation

Anuradhapura, recognised globally as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and regarded as one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world, holds immense religious and cultural significance for Buddhists across Asia. The proposed development plan aims to enhance the sacred city's infrastructure, preservation efforts, and visitor experience while safeguarding its ancient monuments and spiritual character.

India Approached for Support

The draft proposal has been submitted to India as part of efforts to secure external financial assistance for the ambitious project. India has historically maintained strong cultural and religious ties with Sri Lanka, particularly in relation to Buddhist heritage, making it a natural partner for an initiative of this nature.

The initial cost estimate of Rs. 7.7 billion reflects the scale of the planned interventions, which are expected to cover a broad range of development and conservation activities within the sacred city boundaries.

Significance for Sri Lanka

Anuradhapura draws hundreds of thousands of pilgrims and tourists each year, serving as both a spiritual hub and a major contributor to the country's tourism economy. A well-structured development plan is widely seen as essential to managing growing visitor numbers while preserving the integrity of its ancient dagobas, shrines, and archaeological treasures.

Authorities have yet to announce a timeline for India's response to the submitted proposal, but the move signals the Sri Lankan government's intent to pursue large-scale investment in the restoration and development of its most sacred urban heritage sites.