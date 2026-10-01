First Capital Treasuries Bolsters Leadership with New Board Appointments

First Capital Treasuries PLC has reinforced its corporate leadership with a significant restructuring of its Board of Directors, signalling the company's commitment to strengthening its position in Sri Lanka's capital markets landscape.

The primary dealer firm, which operates as a subsidiary of both First Capital Holdings PLC and JXG (Janashakthi Group), has appointed Channa de Silva as its new Chairman, bringing seasoned expertise to the helm of the organisation.

Board Strengthened with Industry Veterans

Alongside the appointment of de Silva as Chairman, the Board has been further reinforced with the addition of Dudeepa Ratwatte, expanding the collective depth of capital markets and treasury knowledge at the leadership level.

The appointments reflect First Capital Treasuries' broader strategic drive to position itself for sustained growth within Sri Lanka's evolving financial sector, drawing on the considerable experience these individuals bring to their respective roles.

Strong Parentage Backing the Move

As a company backed by two prominent Sri Lankan financial conglomerates — First Capital Holdings PLC and the Janashakthi Group — First Capital Treasuries occupies a notable position within the country's primary dealer market, playing a key role in government securities trading and treasury operations.

The fresh board composition is expected to bring renewed strategic direction and enhanced governance to the organisation as Sri Lanka's financial markets continue to navigate a period of economic recovery and transformation.