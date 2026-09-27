Sri Lanka Navy Intercepts Massive Rs 1.5 Billion Drug Haul in Northern Waters

The Sri Lanka Navy has scored a major victory in the country's ongoing battle against maritime drug trafficking, seizing a narcotic shipment estimated to be worth Rs 1.5 billion in the waters off the northern coast of the island.

Major Maritime Drug Bust

Naval forces operating in the northern maritime zone successfully intercepted the large-scale narcotics consignment during a patrol operation, dealing a significant blow to drug smuggling networks that have long exploited Sri Lanka's extensive coastline as a transit route.

The estimated street value of the seized haul stands at Rs 1.5 billion, underlining the scale of the operation and the magnitude of the threat posed by narcotics trafficking in the region's waters.

Ongoing Naval Vigilance

The Sri Lanka Navy has intensified its surveillance and interdiction efforts along the country's northern and northwestern maritime corridors in recent times, areas that have been identified as key entry points for illegal drug shipments.

Authorities have consistently maintained that drug trafficking through Sri Lankan waters remains a serious national security concern, with smugglers frequently attempting to move consignments under the cover of darkness using small, fast-moving vessels.

A Pattern of Successful Interceptions

This latest seizure adds to a growing list of significant drug busts carried out by naval personnel, reflecting the heightened operational readiness of Sri Lanka's maritime security forces. Such interceptions are seen as critical not only in curbing the domestic drug trade but also in disrupting broader international narcotics supply chains that pass through the Indian Ocean region.

Further investigations into the seized consignment are expected to be conducted by the relevant law enforcement authorities, as officials work to trace the origins of the shipment and identify those responsible for the trafficking operation.