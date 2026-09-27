Nearly a Third of Sri Lanka's Elephants Suffering from Deafness, Deputy Minister Reveals

Alarming figures highlight growing health crisis among the island's elephant population

A startling revelation has emerged regarding the health of Sri Lanka's elephant population, with a Deputy Minister disclosing that approximately 30 percent of the country's elephants are suffering from deafness — a figure that has raised serious concerns among wildlife conservationists and the general public alike.

The disclosure, made by a Deputy Minister, sheds light on a troubling and largely overlooked dimension of Sri Lanka's human-elephant conflict and broader wildlife welfare challenges. Hearing loss in elephants can severely impair their ability to communicate, navigate their environment, and detect threats, making the condition particularly dangerous for animals that already face mounting pressures from habitat loss and encroachment.

A silent crisis in the wild

Experts have long warned that Sri Lanka's elephant population faces a range of health and environmental threats. Deafness among elephants is believed to be linked to several factors, which may include:

Exposure to loud noises such as firecrackers and explosives used to drive elephants away from villages and farmland

Injuries sustained during human-elephant conflict incidents

Age-related deterioration and chronic health conditions

Sri Lanka is home to one of the largest concentrations of Asian elephants in the world, and the animals hold deep cultural and religious significance for the island's people. The possibility that nearly one in three of these majestic creatures is living with a debilitating hearing impairment underscores the urgent need for comprehensive welfare monitoring and protective measures.

Calls for immediate action

The revelation is expected to intensify calls on authorities to review current practices related to human-elephant conflict management, particularly the widespread use of loud deterrents in farming communities bordering elephant habitats. Wildlife advocates argue that such methods not only fail to provide a lasting solution but may be actively contributing to long-term harm to the elephant population.

Sri Lanka has been grappling with escalating human-elephant conflict for decades, with both human lives and elephant lives lost each year. Conservation groups have repeatedly urged the government to invest in more sustainable coexistence strategies, including the development of wildlife corridors and community-based protection programmes.

The Deputy Minister's comments are anticipated to prompt fresh debate in Parliament and among wildlife authorities over the adequacy of existing protections for the country's elephants, which are listed as an endangered species under international conservation frameworks.