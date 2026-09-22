Supreme Court Determination on 22nd Constitutional Amendment Bill Set to Reach Parliament

Sri Lanka's Parliament is bracing for a significant constitutional development as Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne prepares to formally communicate the Supreme Court's determination on the 22nd Constitutional Amendment Bill to the House in the coming days.

A Determination Long Anticipated

Legal observers and constitutional experts say the Supreme Court's ruling carries little in the way of surprise for those who have been closely following the amendment process. Those well-versed in Sri Lanka's constitutional law had largely anticipated the direction of the court's findings, suggesting that the determination aligns with widely held expert opinion on the bill's provisions.

The communication of the Supreme Court's determination to Parliament marks a critical step in the legislative journey of the 22nd Constitutional Amendment, a piece of legislation that has drawn sustained attention from legal scholars, opposition politicians, and civil society groups alike.

What Comes Next

Once the Speaker formally tables the determination before Parliament, lawmakers will be required to consider the court's findings before proceeding further with the bill. Depending on the nature of the determination, the amendment could require a special majority, a national referendum, or both — placing considerable political demands on the ruling administration.

The development signals that the road ahead for the 22nd Constitutional Amendment will be anything but straightforward, with the government now facing the twin challenges of securing parliamentary support and navigating the legal thresholds set by the nation's highest court.

Political Implications Mount

Analysts warn that the Supreme Court's determination could trigger fresh political tensions within Parliament, particularly if the government is required to seek a two-thirds majority to pass the bill in its current form. Coalition dynamics and cross-party negotiations are expected to take centre stage in the days and weeks ahead as political stakeholders assess their positions.

For the Sri Lankan public, the unfolding constitutional process underscores the high stakes surrounding amendments that could meaningfully reshape the country's governance structures. As the Speaker prepares to make the formal communication, all eyes in Colombo's political and legal circles remain firmly fixed on Parliament.

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