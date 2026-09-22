Bay of Bengal Weather System Strengthens Into Depression, Raising Concerns for Sri Lanka

Tropical System Gains Intensity Over Bay of Bengal

A weather system that had been developing over the Bay of Bengal has now intensified into a depression, according to meteorological reports, potentially bringing adverse weather conditions to Sri Lanka and surrounding regions in the days ahead.

What a Depression Means

A meteorological depression is a low-pressure system characterised by organised wind circulation and the potential to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, and rough sea conditions to coastal areas. When such systems develop over the Bay of Bengal, Sri Lanka's northern, eastern, and coastal regions are particularly vulnerable to their effects.

Possible Impact on Sri Lanka

Residents, fisherfolk, and travellers are advised to remain alert as the situation continues to develop. Depressions forming in the Bay of Bengal during this period of the year have historically caused:

Heavy and prolonged rainfall across multiple provinces

Rough seas and strong winds affecting fishing communities

Potential flooding and landslide risks in vulnerable areas

Stay Informed

The Department of Meteorology is expected to issue further updates and advisories as the system progresses. Members of the public are urged to monitor official weather bulletins closely and take necessary precautions, particularly those living in low-lying or coastal areas.

Authorities are closely tracking the movement and intensity of the depression to assess its potential trajectory and impact on the island.

Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow developments related to this weather system and provide timely updates as more information becomes available from meteorological authorities.

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