Kolonnawa Raids Net Four Suspects as Police Seize Firearms and Ammunition

Four individuals have been taken into custody following a pair of targeted police raids conducted in the Kolonnawa area, with authorities recovering a significant haul of firearms and ammunition during the operations.

Suspects Apprehended in Coordinated Raids

Law enforcement officials carried out the two separate raids in Kolonnawa, resulting in the arrest of four suspects who were found in possession of illegal weapons and ammunition. The operations reflect ongoing efforts by Sri Lankan police to crack down on the illegal circulation of firearms across the island.

Weapons Cache Recovered

The raids yielded a cache of firearms along with quantities of ammunition, all of which have been taken into police custody as evidence. Authorities have not yet disclosed the precise nature or number of weapons recovered, though investigations are said to be actively underway.

Investigations Ongoing

The four arrested suspects are currently being held for further questioning as police work to establish the origin of the seized weapons and determine whether the individuals are linked to any broader criminal networks operating in the region.

Kolonnawa, situated on the outskirts of Colombo, has periodically been the focus of law enforcement operations targeting illegal arms and criminal activity. Police have urged the public to report any suspicious activity related to the possession or movement of unlicensed firearms.