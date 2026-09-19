Fire Near Riyadh's King Khalid Airport Triggers Major Flight Disruptions

A fire reported in the vicinity of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, September 19, caused significant disruptions to flight operations, with witnesses on the ground alerting authorities to the incident.

Flights Thrown Into Chaos

The blaze, which broke out near one of the Middle East's busiest aviation hubs, prompted widespread delays and disruptions affecting passengers travelling through the Saudi capital. King Khalid International Airport serves as a major transit point for travellers from Sri Lanka and across South Asia heading to Europe, the Americas, and beyond.

The disruptions sent shockwaves through the travel plans of thousands of passengers, with flights either delayed or rerouted as airport and emergency personnel responded to the situation on the ground.

Witnesses Raise the Alarm

Eyewitness accounts played a key role in drawing attention to the fire, with those present in the area reporting visible flames and smoke near the airport perimeter. Emergency services were mobilised to bring the situation under control.

Impact on Sri Lankan Travellers

For Sri Lankan passengers transiting through Riyadh — a common stopover route for those flying with Middle Eastern carriers — the disruptions meant uncertainty over connections and extended waiting times at the terminal.

Travellers with upcoming journeys through King Khalid International Airport are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates on flight schedules and to check for any further developments before proceeding to the airport.

Authorities have not yet issued a formal statement detailing the cause of the fire or confirming the full extent of damage, if any, to airport infrastructure. Further updates are expected as the situation develops.

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