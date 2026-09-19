Court of Appeal to Deliver Ruling on Dilith Jayaweera's Writ Petition on September 30

The Court of Appeal has scheduled September 30 to deliver its ruling on a writ petition filed by Parliamentarian Dilith Jayaweera, who is contesting the legality of a complaint made by the Colombo Fort Magistrate in relation to contempt of court proceedings against him.

The date was set during proceedings held yesterday, with a three-judge bench of the Court of Appeal presiding over the matter. Jayaweera, a sitting Member of Parliament, filed the writ petition in a bid to challenge the basis upon which the Magistrate's complaint was lodged.

Background to the Case

The petition centres on contempt of court proceedings that were initiated in connection with actions attributed to the parliamentarian. Jayaweera has moved the Court of Appeal seeking a legal determination on whether the complaint filed by the Colombo Fort Magistrate was lawful in its nature and procedure.

Contempt of court proceedings are taken seriously within Sri Lanka's judicial framework, and challenges to such proceedings at the appellate level are considered significant legal matters with broader implications for parliamentary conduct and judicial authority.

What Happens Next

With the ruling now slated for September 30, all parties involved are expected to await the Court of Appeal's determination before any further steps are taken in the underlying proceedings. The outcome of the petition could have a direct bearing on whether the contempt of court case against Jayaweera proceeds in its current form.

The case continues to attract attention given Jayaweera's prominent political profile and the constitutional questions surrounding the intersection of parliamentary privilege and judicial authority in Sri Lanka.

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