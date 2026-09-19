Colombo Court Orders Police Probe into Wimal Weerawansa's Anuradhapura Rally Speech

The Colombo Magistrate's Court has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to investigate a speech delivered by former Minister Wimal Weerawansa at a political rally and determine whether it constitutes contempt of court.

Court Steps In Over Rally Remarks

The order was issued yesterday, with the magistrate instructing the IGP to conduct a thorough investigation into statements made by Weerawansa during a political gathering held in Anuradhapura on September 12. The court has called for a formal report to be submitted upon the conclusion of the inquiry.

The key question before the court is whether the remarks made by the outspoken former parliamentarian crossed a legal threshold by potentially undermining the authority or dignity of the judiciary — an offence taken seriously under Sri Lankan law.

Weerawansa's History of Controversy

Wimal Weerawansa, the leader of the National Freedom Front and a well-known figure in Sri Lankan political circles, has long been recognised for his fiery rhetoric at public gatherings. His speeches frequently attract both strong support and sharp criticism from across the political spectrum.

This latest development adds to a series of legal and political controversies that have surrounded the former minister over the years.

What Happens Next

With the IGP now tasked with submitting a report to the Colombo Magistrate's Court, authorities will need to assess the content and context of the September 12 speech carefully. Depending on the findings, the matter could escalate into formal contempt proceedings against Weerawansa.

The case is being closely watched by legal observers and political analysts alike, as it touches on the sensitive intersection of free political expression and the protection of judicial integrity in Sri Lanka.

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