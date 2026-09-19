SEC and CSE Investor Awareness Drive Reaches Anuradhapura and Jaffna With Overwhelming Response

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka (SEC) and the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) have extended their landmark public investor education initiative to two of the country's key regional cities, drawing large and enthusiastic crowds in both Anuradhapura and Jaffna.

Taking Capital Markets to the Regions

The forums, held last week, formed part of the ongoing Samata Kotasak, Samata Ekakayak — or 'A Share for Everyone, A Unit for Everyone' — campaign, which aims to broaden public participation in Sri Lanka's capital markets beyond the Western Province and bring financial awareness to communities across the island.

The strong turnout at both venues underscored a growing appetite among Sri Lankans outside Colombo to learn more about investing in stocks and unit trusts as viable pathways to financial growth and long-term wealth creation.

A National Push for Financial Inclusion

The initiative reflects a concerted effort by the SEC and CSE to democratise access to capital markets, ensuring that ordinary citizens — regardless of geography, ethnicity, or economic background — have the knowledge and opportunity to participate in the country's financial system.

By conducting sessions in both Anuradhapura in the North Central Province and Jaffna in the Northern Province, the two regulatory and market bodies are signalling their commitment to reaching underserved investor communities that have historically had limited engagement with formal investment channels.

The forums are expected to continue across other regions of the country as part of the broader national rollout of the programme.