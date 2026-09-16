Namal Rajapaksa Remanded Over Money Laundering Allegations

Sri Lankan politician and former minister Namal Rajapaksa has been remanded in custody in connection with a money laundering case, marking a significant legal development involving one of the country's most prominent political figures.

Remand Order Issued

Namal Rajapaksa, the son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and a senior member of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), was taken into remand custody following proceedings before a Sri Lankan court. The case centres on allegations of money laundering, an offence that carries serious legal consequences under Sri Lankan law.

A High-Profile Case

The remanding of Namal Rajapaksa is expected to send significant ripples through Sri Lankan political circles, given the Rajapaksa family's long-standing influence in the country's governance and public life. Namal had previously served as a cabinet minister and remains an active figure within the SLPP opposition.

Legal Process Continues

Authorities have indicated that investigations into the matter are ongoing. The case will continue to be heard before the relevant courts, and Namal Rajapaksa is expected to face further legal proceedings as the process moves forward.

This development comes at a politically sensitive time in Sri Lanka, as the country continues efforts to strengthen accountability and combat financial crimes at all levels of society.

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