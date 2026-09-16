CID Nabs 73-Year-Old Suspect in Rs. 10 Million Colombo Property Deed Forgery Scheme

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has taken a 73-year-old individual into custody in connection with an alleged financial fraud involving forged property deeds in Colombo, authorities confirmed.

Suspect Apprehended Over Elaborate Forgery Scheme

The arrest follows an investigation into a sophisticated property fraud operation in which deeds relating to land in Colombo are believed to have been forged, resulting in financial losses estimated at approximately Rs. 10 million.

The CID, which handles complex and serious criminal cases in Sri Lanka, moved swiftly to apprehend the elderly suspect after gathering sufficient evidence to establish a credible link to the fraudulent transactions.

Property Fraud a Growing Concern

Forged property documentation has become an increasingly serious issue across Sri Lanka, with unsuspecting buyers and legitimate landowners often falling victim to elaborate deception schemes orchestrated by individuals exploiting weaknesses in property registration processes.

The fraud involved forged property deeds in the Colombo area

Financial losses are estimated at Rs. 10 million

The arrested suspect is 73 years of age

The CID is leading the investigation

Investigation Ongoing

Authorities have indicated that investigations into the matter are continuing, and further details regarding the nature of the forgeries and the identities of any additional suspects or victims are expected to emerge as the probe progresses.

The suspect is expected to be produced before a magistrate in due course, in keeping with standard legal procedure following such arrests.

Property fraud cases of this nature not only cause significant financial harm to victims but also undermine public confidence in Sri Lanka's land registration and legal documentation systems.

Members of the public are urged to exercise extreme caution when engaging in property transactions and to verify the authenticity of all documentation through the relevant government authorities before proceeding with any purchase or transfer of land.