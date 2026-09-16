MLAM Hizbullah Appointed as New Chairman of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress

Veteran politician MLAM Hizbullah has been appointed as the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC), marking a significant development within one of the country's prominent Muslim political parties.

The appointment places Hizbullah, a well-known figure in Sri Lankan politics with decades of experience, at the helm of the SLMC's leadership structure in a new and prominent capacity.

The Sri Lanka Muslim Congress has long served as a key political voice for the Muslim community in Sri Lanka, and leadership changes within the party are closely watched by both the community it represents and the broader political landscape of the island.

Hizbullah's elevation to the chairmanship is expected to bring renewed attention to the party's direction and its role in national politics, particularly as Sri Lanka continues to navigate complex social, economic, and political challenges.

Further details regarding the circumstances of his appointment and the party's future agenda under his leadership are expected to emerge in the coming days.