Sri Lanka's Betel Leaf Exports Hit Hard as Pakistan Imposes Heavy Tariffs
Sri Lanka's betel leaf export industry is facing a significant downturn, with shipments to Pakistan declining sharply following the imposition of steep import tariffs by Islamabad, industry sources have revealed.
A Lucrative Trade Under Threat
Betel leaves, known locally as "bulath," have long been one of Sri Lanka's notable agricultural exports, with Pakistan historically serving as one of the most important destination markets. The cultural significance of betel chewing across South Asia has sustained strong demand for decades, making the trade a reliable source of income for thousands of Sri Lankan farmers and exporters.
However, the introduction of punishing tariff measures by Pakistani authorities has now placed that income stream in jeopardy, with exporters reporting a notable slump in shipment volumes and revenues.
Exporters Count the Cost
Local exporters have expressed serious concern over the financial impact of the tariff barriers, warning that sustained restrictions could permanently damage trade relationships and force farmers to seek alternative markets or abandon betel cultivation altogether.
- Pakistan has historically been among the top importers of Sri Lankan betel leaves
- The new tariff regime has made Sri Lankan betel significantly less competitive in the Pakistani market
- Farmers dependent on export revenue are among those most severely affected
Government Response Awaited
Industry stakeholders are now calling on the Sri Lankan government to intervene diplomatically and negotiate favourable trade terms with Pakistan to restore the flow of exports. With Sri Lanka's economy still on a fragile recovery path, protecting key agricultural export sectors remains a priority for both farmers and policymakers.
As discussions around trade agreements and bilateral economic ties continue, those within the betel export industry are hoping for swift government action to reverse the damaging effects of the Pakistani tariffs before further losses are incurred.
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my uncle in Kurunegala growing betel, this season already bad for him
what is goverment doing to find new markets, cant just depend on one country
Pakistan doing this while we send them cheap betel all these years, not fair at all
exactly, we always give good price and now this