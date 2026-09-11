Softlogic Glomark's "Better Life" Campaign Strikes Gold at Dragons of Sri Lanka 2026

Softlogic Glomark has earned top honours at the prestigious Dragons of Sri Lanka 2026 awards, with its "Better Life" campaign clinching the coveted Gold award in a recognition that underscores the supermarket chain's growing strength in brand communication and consumer engagement.

A Campaign Built Around Everyday Sri Lankans

The "Better Life" campaign, crafted to resonate with the aspirations of ordinary Sri Lankan households, stood out among a competitive field of entries at this year's Dragons of Sri Lanka — one of the island's most respected platforms for celebrating excellence in advertising and marketing creativity.

The Gold win is a significant milestone for Softlogic Glomark, signalling that its messaging has struck a genuine chord not only with consumers but also with industry professionals who evaluate the strategic and creative merit of marketing initiatives.

Dragons of Sri Lanka: A Benchmark for Marketing Excellence

The Dragons of Sri Lanka awards are widely regarded as a key barometer of advertising and marketing talent in the country, bringing together agencies, brands, and creative teams competing across multiple categories. A Gold award at this forum carries considerable weight within Sri Lanka's business and marketing community.

Strengthening Glomark's Brand Position

For Softlogic Glomark, which operates one of Sri Lanka's prominent supermarket networks, the recognition adds further credibility to its positioning as a retailer that goes beyond mere commerce to connect meaningfully with its customer base.

The "Better Life" campaign's success at Dragons of Sri Lanka 2026 is expected to reinforce Glomark's reputation as a brand that understands the everyday needs and aspirations of Sri Lankan families, while also inspiring further investment in creative, purpose-driven marketing across the retail sector.