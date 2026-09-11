Former Presidential Astrologer Spends Three Hours With Anti-Graft Investigators

Sumanadasa Abeygunawardena, the astrologer once closely associated with former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and widely regarded as a figure of significant influence during that era, appeared before Sri Lanka's Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) on Wednesday, spending close to three hours giving a formal statement to investigators.

High-Profile Appearance at CIABOC

Abeygunawardena arrived at the CIABOC premises in the morning and remained inside for an extended session with anti-corruption officials. He departed the commission's offices after completing his statement, which lasted nearly three hours.

During the height of the Rajapaksa administration, Abeygunawardena was widely referred to in local political circles as a VVIP figure, reflecting the considerable access and perceived clout he reportedly enjoyed at the time.

Bribery Commission Tightens Scrutiny

CIABOC has been actively pursuing a number of high-profile investigations in recent months, and the summoning of well-connected individuals from previous administrations signals a continued effort by the commission to broaden the scope of its inquiries.

No formal charges against Abeygunawardena have been announced, and CIABOC officials have not publicly disclosed the specific nature of the matters discussed during the session. Further developments are expected as the investigation progresses.