Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Called to Appear Before FCID

Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been summoned to appear before the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID), according to reports emerging on Tuesday.

The ex-Head of State, who dramatically fled the country in July 2022 amid mass public protests before eventually returning to Sri Lanka, is reported to have been called in by investigators as part of an ongoing inquiry.

FCID Summons the Former Leader

The Financial Crimes Investigation Division, which operates under the Sri Lanka Police, is tasked with probing allegations of financial misconduct and corruption at the highest levels of government and public institutions. The summoning of Gotabaya Rajapaksa marks a significant development in what many observers see as a broader effort to hold former officials accountable.

While full details surrounding the nature of the inquiry have not been officially confirmed at this stage, the move is expected to draw considerable public attention given Gotabaya Rajapaksa's prominent and controversial tenure as the country's president.

A Turbulent Political Legacy

Gotabaya Rajapaksa served as Sri Lanka's eighth President from 2019 until his resignation in 2022, a period marked by a catastrophic economic crisis that led to widespread fuel shortages, power cuts, and a severe shortage of essential goods. The crisis triggered an unprecedented wave of public unrest, culminating in protesters storming the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

He subsequently fled to the Maldives and later to Singapore before formally tendering his resignation and eventually returning to Sri Lanka.

Further details regarding the outcome of the FCID appearance are expected to emerge in the coming hours.

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