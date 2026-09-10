UK-Led Core Group Urges Sri Lanka to Act on Enforced Disappearances After Jaffna Mass Grave Discoveries

The United Kingdom-led Core Group on Sri Lanka has addressed the United Nations Human Rights Council, describing the ongoing mass grave excavations in Jaffna as a "stark reminder" that thousands of enforced disappearance cases across the island remain unresolved decades after the end of the civil war.

A Warning Without Teeth

While the Core Group's statement acknowledged the gravity of the discoveries at the Jaffna mass grave sites, it stopped short of explicitly calling for international accountability mechanisms, drawing criticism from civil society groups and victim families who have long demanded independent investigations beyond Sri Lanka's domestic institutions.

The group urged the Sri Lankan government to move beyond rhetoric and translate what it described as its "stated commitment to reform" into tangible, measurable progress — a call that echoes repeated appeals made to Colombo over many years at the international body.

Thousands of Cases Still Unresolved

Sri Lanka's enforced disappearances crisis is one of the worst recorded anywhere in the world. Families — predominantly from the Tamil and Muslim communities in the north and east — have spent years, in many cases decades, searching for answers about loved ones who vanished during and after the armed conflict that concluded in May 2009.

The excavations currently underway in the Jaffna peninsula have brought renewed international attention to the issue, with human remains being uncovered at sites that survivors and witnesses had long identified as locations connected to wartime violence.

Colombo Called to Deliver on Promises

The Core Group's address to the Human Rights Council reflects mounting frustration within the international community over the pace of transitional justice in Sri Lanka. Despite successive governments pledging accountability, truth-seeking, and reparations, critics argue that meaningful progress has been negligible.

Enforced disappearance cases numbering in the thousands remain officially unresolved.

Domestic accountability processes have repeatedly stalled or failed to produce credible outcomes.

Victim families continue to stage protests demanding justice and the right to know the fate of their relatives.

International Scrutiny Continues

Sri Lanka remains under a UN Human Rights Council resolution that mandates ongoing monitoring of the country's human rights situation. The Core Group, led by the United Kingdom and comprising several Western nations, plays a central role in maintaining that international focus on Colombo's accountability obligations.

The mass grave excavations serve as a stark reminder that thousands of cases of enforced disappearance remain unresolved, the Core Group told the council, pressing Sri Lanka to convert commitments into concrete action.

For many families in the north and east of Sri Lanka, however, statements of concern — however strongly worded — ring hollow without firm international mechanisms to compel accountability. The gap between diplomatic language and justice on the ground remains as wide as ever.

Related Video