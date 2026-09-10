Breakaway JVP Faction Demands Full Disclosure of Nine MoUs Signed With India

The Frontline Socialist Party (FSP), a breakaway faction of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), has called on the government to make public all nine Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed with India, including three agreements relating to defence matters that have yet to be disclosed to the Sri Lankan public.

FSP Pushes for Transparency

Senior FSP spokesman Pubudu Jayagoda voiced the party's concerns, stating that while seven of the MoUs signed during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Sri Lanka in early April 2025 had been made available, the remaining three — particularly those touching on defence cooperation — had been withheld from public scrutiny.

Jayagoda argued that Sri Lankan citizens have a right to know the full content of all agreements entered into with a neighbouring country, especially when those agreements concern matters of national security and sovereignty.

Defence MoUs Raise Concerns

The FSP's demand centres on the nature of the undisclosed defence-related agreements, with the party expressing concern that commitments may have been made on behalf of Sri Lanka without adequate public debate or parliamentary oversight.

Seven of the nine MoUs have been made available to the public

Three agreements, reportedly related to defence, remain undisclosed

The MoUs were signed during Indian Prime Minister Modi's official visit in April 2025

Calls for Parliamentary Accountability

The FSP urged the government to table all nine MoUs before Parliament and allow elected representatives and the wider public to assess the implications of each agreement. The party warned that secrecy surrounding defence-related deals with foreign nations could undermine public trust and raise serious questions about Sri Lanka's sovereign decision-making.

The government is yet to formally respond to the FSP's demands. The calls for transparency are likely to intensify political debate around Sri Lanka's foreign policy direction and its deepening bilateral ties with India.