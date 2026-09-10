Maradana Businessman Nabbed Over Alleged Illegal Transfer of USD 80 Million Abroad

A 34-year-old businessman from Maradana, Colombo, has been taken into custody by authorities following allegations that he illegally transferred approximately USD 80 million — equivalent to around Rs. 23 billion — to overseas destinations, in what is shaping up to be one of the most significant foreign exchange violation cases Sri Lanka has seen in recent times.

A Staggering Sum Moved Offshore

The scale of the alleged illegal transfer has drawn considerable attention from financial regulators and law enforcement alike. Investigators believe the funds were moved out of the country through unauthorised channels, bypassing the strict foreign exchange controls that govern all international monetary transactions in Sri Lanka.

The suspect, whose identity has not yet been officially disclosed pending further legal proceedings, was arrested following what is understood to be a targeted investigation into suspicious financial activity linked to his business operations in the Maradana area of Colombo.

Serious Breach of Exchange Control Laws

Sri Lanka maintains firm regulations under its Exchange Control Act, which requires all outward remittances to be properly authorised and documented through approved banking channels. Any attempt to circumvent these regulations is treated as a serious criminal offence, carrying the potential for heavy penalties and imprisonment.

Authorities have not yet confirmed which specific agencies led the investigation, though cases of this nature typically involve the Financial Crimes Investigation Division in coordination with the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

Investigation Ongoing

The arrested businessman is currently being held for questioning as investigators work to trace the full extent of the alleged transfers and identify any additional individuals who may have been involved in facilitating the movement of funds.

Officials are expected to produce the suspect before a magistrate in the coming days. Further arrests are not being ruled out as the investigation continues to unfold.

This case arrives at a particularly sensitive time for Sri Lanka, as the country continues its economic recovery and works to strengthen oversight of foreign exchange flows following the financial crisis of recent years.