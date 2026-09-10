Sri Lanka Extends Hand of Solidarity with $1 Million Grant to Flood-Ravaged Nepal

Sri Lanka has stepped forward as a compassionate neighbour within the broader Asian community, officially handing over one million US dollars to Nepal as humanitarian assistance in the wake of devastating floods that have wreaked widespread destruction across the Himalayan nation.

A Gesture of Regional Solidarity

The contribution underscores Sri Lanka's commitment to standing alongside fellow nations during times of natural disaster, despite the island nation itself having faced considerable economic challenges in recent years. The grant is intended to support Nepal's ongoing relief and recovery efforts as authorities there work to address the aftermath of the catastrophic flooding.

Nepal has been grappling with the severe consequences of the floods, which have caused significant loss of life, displaced thousands of residents, and inflicted extensive damage on homes, infrastructure, and agricultural land across multiple regions of the country.

Humanitarian Aid Formally Handed Over

The one million dollar assistance package was formally handed over to Nepali authorities by Sri Lankan representatives, marking a tangible expression of goodwill between the two nations. The funds are expected to be channelled toward urgent relief operations, including the provision of emergency supplies and support for affected communities.

Sri Lanka's decision to contribute to Nepal's disaster relief efforts reflects a broader tradition of humanitarian cooperation among Asian nations, with governments increasingly recognising the importance of mutual support in responding to the growing frequency and intensity of climate-related disasters across the region.

The move has been welcomed as a meaningful show of solidarity from Colombo at a time when Nepal is in dire need of international support to rebuild and recover.

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