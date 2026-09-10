Twenty Hurt as Private Bus Plunges Into Canal Near Minneriya

Twenty passengers sustained injuries early this morning after a private bus travelling towards Colombo veered off the road and toppled into a canal near the 7th mile post in the Minneriya area.

Incident Overview

The accident, which occurred in the morning hours, involved a privately operated bus that lost control and plunged into the canal, leaving two dozen commuters trapped and injured inside the vehicle.

Casualties and Response

All twenty injured passengers were subsequently rescued from the scene. Emergency services and local residents are understood to have responded swiftly to assist those affected.

Twenty passengers were reported injured in the incident

The bus was travelling in the direction of Colombo at the time of the accident

The vehicle came to rest in a canal near the 7th mile post in Minneriya

Investigation Underway

Authorities have launched an inquiry into the cause of the accident. It remains unclear at this stage whether mechanical failure, driver error, or adverse road conditions contributed to the tragedy.

The Minneriya area, located in the North Central Province, is a frequently used route for long-distance bus services connecting the region to Colombo. Accidents along this corridor have previously raised concerns about road safety standards and the maintenance of privately operated bus fleets.

Further details are expected to emerge as investigations continue.