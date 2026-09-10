Tech Entrepreneur Sanjiva Weerawarna Raises Alarm Over Rs. 174 Million Tourism Consultancy Deal

Prominent Sri Lankan technology entrepreneur and computer scientist Sanjiva Weerawarna has publicly questioned the legitimacy of a Rs. 173.86 million consultancy contract that was recently approved, describing the deal as deeply suspicious and calling for greater scrutiny over how public funds are being allocated in the tourism sector.

A Contract That Raises Eyebrows

Weerawarna, who is widely respected in Sri Lanka's technology and innovation circles, took to social media to flag what he described as a "fishy" arrangement surrounding the multi-million rupee consultancy agreement. While the contract falls under the tourism portfolio, the entrepreneur questioned whether the scope and value of the deal could be justified, particularly at a time when Sri Lanka continues to navigate significant economic pressures.

The contract, valued at nearly Rs. 174 million, has drawn criticism not only for its size but also for the perceived lack of transparency surrounding how it was awarded and what deliverables are expected in return for such a substantial sum of public money.

Public Accountability Under the Spotlight

Weerawarna's intervention reflects a broader concern among civil society and professionals regarding accountability in government procurement processes. His comments have sparked renewed debate about the need for rigorous oversight mechanisms when awarding high-value consultancy contracts, especially those funded by the state.

The scrutiny comes at a sensitive moment for Sri Lanka's tourism industry, which has been working hard to rebuild its reputation and visitor numbers following years of economic turmoil and external shocks.

Critics argue that large consultancy contracts of this nature should be subject to open competitive bidding and independent evaluation to ensure value for money. Questions have also been raised about whether locally available expertise could have been engaged at a fraction of the cost.

Calls for Transparency

The concerns voiced by Weerawarna have resonated with many Sri Lankans who remain acutely aware of the country's fragile fiscal position following the 2022 economic crisis. Public spending continues to face intense scrutiny, with citizens and watchdog groups demanding that every rupee of state expenditure be accounted for transparently and responsibly.

As of the time of publication, no official response had been issued by the relevant authorities addressing the specific concerns raised regarding the Rs. 173.86 million tourism consultancy contract. It is expected that the matter will attract further attention from lawmakers and civil society organisations in the days ahead.