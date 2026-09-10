President Dissanayake Seeks India's Support in Sri Lanka's War on Drug Trafficking

Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has called on India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to extend his country's support in the island nation's ongoing campaign against drug trafficking, signalling Colombo's intent to deepen bilateral cooperation on the narcotics crisis.

A High-Level Appeal for Regional Partnership

The request was made during a meeting between the two leaders, where President Dissanayake underscored the severity of the drug menace affecting Sri Lanka and the critical role India could play in helping combat it. The discussion highlighted the importance of cross-border collaboration in tackling a problem that continues to pose a serious threat to public health, security, and social stability across the region.

Drug trafficking, much of it flowing through maritime routes, has long been a major challenge for Sri Lanka's law enforcement agencies. The President's direct appeal to India's Defence Minister reflects the government's recognition that the fight against narcotics cannot be won through domestic efforts alone.

Sri Lanka's Broader Anti-Drug Drive

Since assuming office, President Dissanayake has made tackling the drug trade one of his administration's flagship priorities. Authorities have stepped up operations targeting traffickers, with a particular focus on dismantling supply networks that exploit Sri Lanka's coastline as a transit corridor.

Sri Lanka's geographic position in the Indian Ocean makes it vulnerable to international drug smuggling routes.

Naval and coast guard cooperation between neighbouring countries is considered essential to intercepting traffickers at sea.

India, as Sri Lanka's closest neighbour and a major regional power, is seen as a key partner in any meaningful counter-narcotics strategy.

Strengthening Sri Lanka-India Security Ties

The meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is part of a broader effort by the Dissanayake administration to reinforce Sri Lanka's strategic relationship with New Delhi. Security cooperation, including intelligence sharing and maritime surveillance, is expected to form a central pillar of the two nations' engagement going forward.

President Dissanayake's outreach to India on the drug issue signals that Colombo is approaching the narcotics crisis as a matter of national security, one that demands urgent and coordinated regional action.

Observers note that meaningful support from India — whether in the form of intelligence sharing, joint naval patrols, or technical assistance — could significantly bolster Sri Lanka's capacity to intercept drug shipments before they reach the island's shores.

As the administration continues to pursue its anti-drug agenda on the domestic front, securing the backing of powerful regional allies such as India is increasingly being viewed as indispensable to achieving lasting results.