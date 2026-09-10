Sri Lanka Wildlife Authorities Launch Emergency Water Relief Operation for Drought-Stricken Animals

Wildlife officials and government authorities across Sri Lanka have launched an emergency operation to supply water to wild animals struggling to survive amid a severe ongoing drought, as natural water sources in several protected areas continue to dry up at an alarming rate.

Animals Face Critical Water Shortage

The prolonged dry spell has taken a heavy toll on wildlife habitats throughout the island, leaving animals in national parks and forest reserves with little to no access to their natural sources of drinking water. Lakes, streams, and watering holes that ordinarily sustain large populations of elephants, deer, leopards, and other wildlife have diminished significantly, forcing authorities to intervene.

Wildlife conservation officers, working alongside other relevant government departments, have been mobilising resources to deliver water directly into affected areas, ensuring that animals do not perish from dehydration during this critical period.

A Race Against Time

The operation reflects the urgency of the situation on the ground. Officials have been transporting water using bowsers and other vehicles to fill artificial watering points positioned at strategic locations within wildlife zones, allowing animals easy access without venturing into human-settled areas in search of water.

Such human-wildlife conflict incidents tend to rise sharply during drought periods, as desperate animals encroach upon villages and farmlands, making the relief operation doubly important — both for animal welfare and for the safety of local communities.

Authorities Urge Public Support

Wildlife authorities have appealed to communities living near protected areas to remain vigilant and to report any distressed animals they may encounter. Officials have also urged the public to refrain from obstructing relief efforts and to avoid any actions that could further endanger wildlife during this vulnerable period.

Sri Lanka is home to a rich diversity of wildlife, including one of the world's highest densities of wild Asian elephants, making the protection of these animals during environmental crises a matter of national importance.

The relief operation is expected to continue until sufficient rainfall returns to replenish natural water sources across the affected regions.

Related Video