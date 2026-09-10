Sri Lanka Cricket Confirms Pakistan Tour This October-November
Sri Lanka Set to Tour Pakistan in Coming Months
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has officially confirmed that the national men's cricket team will undertake a tour of Pakistan during October and November, marking an important fixture in the island nation's international cricket calendar.
A Significant Bilateral Series
The announcement signals a continuation of the bilateral cricketing relationship between Sri Lanka and Pakistan, two nations with a long and storied history on the cricket field. The tour is expected to generate considerable excitement among fans on both sides, with matches anticipated to draw large audiences both in stadiums and through broadcast platforms.
What to Expect
While full details of the schedule are yet to be widely circulated, the tour is set to take place across the two-month window. Sri Lanka fans can look forward to watching their side compete in what promises to be a competitive series against one of Asia's strongest cricketing nations.
- The tour is scheduled to take place in October and November
- Sri Lanka Cricket made the official announcement confirming the visit
- The series forms part of the international cricket schedule for both nations
Further details regarding venues, match formats, and the squad selection are expected to be released by Sri Lanka Cricket in the coming weeks as preparations gather momentum ahead of the tour.
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Finally some proper cricket to watch, been too long
dont get too excited, last time we played there it was disaster