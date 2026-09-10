Sri Lanka Cricket Confirms Pakistan Tour This October-November

Sri Lanka Set to Tour Pakistan in Coming Months

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has officially confirmed that the national men's cricket team will undertake a tour of Pakistan during October and November, marking an important fixture in the island nation's international cricket calendar.

A Significant Bilateral Series

The announcement signals a continuation of the bilateral cricketing relationship between Sri Lanka and Pakistan, two nations with a long and storied history on the cricket field. The tour is expected to generate considerable excitement among fans on both sides, with matches anticipated to draw large audiences both in stadiums and through broadcast platforms.

What to Expect

While full details of the schedule are yet to be widely circulated, the tour is set to take place across the two-month window. Sri Lanka fans can look forward to watching their side compete in what promises to be a competitive series against one of Asia's strongest cricketing nations.

The tour is scheduled to take place in October and November

Sri Lanka Cricket made the official announcement confirming the visit

The series forms part of the international cricket schedule for both nations

Further details regarding venues, match formats, and the squad selection are expected to be released by Sri Lanka Cricket in the coming weeks as preparations gather momentum ahead of the tour.

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