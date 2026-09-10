Softlogic Stockbrokers Unveils StockB App to Revolutionise Stock Trading in Sri Lanka

Softlogic Stockbrokers, one of Sri Lanka's leading brokerage firms, has launched a new mobile application called StockB, marking a significant step forward in making equity trading more accessible to local investors.

A New Era for Retail Investors

The StockB app is designed to bring the Colombo Stock Exchange experience directly to the fingertips of Sri Lankan investors, offering a streamlined and user-friendly platform for buying and selling shares through mobile devices.

The launch reflects a growing trend among financial institutions in Sri Lanka to embrace digital transformation, particularly as smartphone penetration continues to rise across the island and younger generations seek convenient, technology-driven investment solutions.

Bridging the Gap Between Investors and the Market

By introducing a dedicated mobile trading platform, Softlogic Stockbrokers aims to lower the barrier to entry for first-time investors while also catering to experienced traders who demand real-time market access on the go.

Mobile-based stock trading directly linked to the Colombo Stock Exchange

Designed for both novice and experienced investors

Part of a broader digital push within Sri Lanka's financial sector

The move positions Softlogic Stockbrokers competitively within a brokerage landscape that is increasingly being shaped by fintech innovation and shifting investor expectations.

Softlogic's Commitment to Financial Inclusion

Softlogic Stockbrokers operates under the broader Softlogic Group, one of Sri Lanka's most diversified conglomerates. The introduction of StockB underscores the group's commitment to leveraging technology to deepen financial participation among Sri Lankans at all levels of the market.

As Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery journey, initiatives such as the StockB app are expected to play a meaningful role in channelling retail investment into the capital markets, potentially contributing to greater liquidity and market activity on the Colombo Stock Exchange.